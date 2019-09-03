SDVMA Holds 128th Annual Meeting

Dr. Steve Tornberg receives Distinguished Service Award

Dr. Dale Miskimins named Veterinarian of the Year

The South Dakota Veterinary Medical Association held its 128th Annual Meeting at the Ramkota Convention Center, Sioux Falls, SD Aug. 11-14. The meeting included continuing education opportunities for over 200 veterinarians and veterinary technicians, recognized outstanding accomplishments by professionals in the veterinary fields, and included the annual membership meeting.

This year featured a preconference seminar from the SDSU Extension that taught veterinarians how to communicate with farmers and ranchers under stress. Companion animal topics included local and regional anesthesia techniques, behavioral issues, pharmacology, and dermatology. Large animal topics included equine anesthesia, secure food supply plans, beef cattle nutrition, and goat medicine, as well as case presentations from SDSU’s Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Lab. Dr. Jane Hennings also spoke on the SDSU/UMN 2+2 program and the ADRDL building project.

Distinguished Service Award

The Distinguished Service Award is awarded to honor an individual who has brought distinction to the veterinary profession through his/her devotion to the care and well-being of animals, support for the profession, and contributions to the community. This individual exemplifies the profession, both personally and professionally, through support of veterinary medicine, research, colleagues, and/or students and through civic participation. This individual’s contributions have advanced the profession and serve as an inspiration to veterinarians and the clients she serves.

Dr. Steve Tornberg of Harrisburg was the recipient of the 2019 SDVMA Distinguished Service Award. Dr. Tornberg graduated from Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1979. After completing his internship at Littleton Large Animal Clinic in Little, Colorado, he knew he wanted his own large animal practice where he could focus on horses. He returned home to South Dakota, and he has been doing just that since May, 1981. Dr. Tornberg’s practice focused on treating, breeding, and working with horses at the Dakota Large Animal Clinic.

Dr. Tornberg is considered to be among the best in his area on equine issues. As one nominator notes, “His body of work with horses speaks for itself.”

In addition to his professional achievement in veterinary medicine, Dr. Tornberg served various roles on the SDVMA Board, including president. He was named the 2013 Horseperson of the Year. He has served as an SDSU extension associate on issues and has served as an expert witness in equine cases.

Dr. Tornberg and his wife Kit, have been staples of the SDVMA for years. By attending meetings and helping in any way needed to help promote the organization and the profession. He officially retired from practice in the last two years. In retirement, Dr. Tornberg continues to enjoy fishing and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Veterinarian of the Year

Dr. Dale Miskimins is the recipient of the 2019 SDMVA Veterinarian of the Year Award. This award is made annually to an SDVMA member who has contributed significantly to the veterinary profession and to the animals and clients he serves. The award recognizes a member for service and accomplishments benefitting the profession of veterinary medicine.

Dr. Miskimins graduated from Iowa State University, College of Veterinary Medicine. After veterinary school, he worked in a large animal practice in central South Dakota. He returned to Iowa State University to complete a residency in diagnostic pathology in 1985. He returned to South Dakota in 1991 and heads the necropsy section at the Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at SDSU, where he remains today.

Dr. Miskimins stands out in our profession for his passion for service to other veterinarians. As one nominator noted, “I have been in the laboratory with no other pathologist who has been as actively involved in seeking answers to complex problems.” Another nominator noted, “Dr. Miskimins has been on the forefront of technological advancement in veterinary medicine and has been eager to share his knowledge with anyone who needs it.”

Dr. Miskimins’ willingness to go the extra mile for the clients he serves and for veterinary medicine make him a perfect example of what it means to be the SDVMA Veterinarian of the Year.

Emerging Leader Award

The Emerging Leader award is made to an SDVMA member who graduated from veterinary school in the last 10 years and has displayed outstanding accomplishments in veterinary research, private practice, regulatory services, civic activities, and/or organized veterinary medicine. This award is intended to recognize the immense talent we have entering the profession in our state.

Dr. April Schilder, received the 2019 SDVMA Emerging Leader Award. Dr. Schilder has poured her heart and soul into the Prairie View Vet Clinic. She has taken on a role of veterinarian, administrator, HR person, and much more in the practice to make it successful. She recently took on work as the Fort Pierre Livestock Market Veterinarian. She has been a great addition to her community and our profession.

Outstanding Veterinary Technician

The Outstanding Veterinary Technician award is made to a registered veterinary technician who has provided outstanding support to veterinary medicine through dedication to the care and well-being of animals and professional knowledge and execution in service to the profession.

Kim Hunt was named the 2019 SDVMA Outstanding Veterinary Technician. She graduated from The National American University, Rapid City, in 1991. She worked in Nevada for several years before moving back to South Dakota. She joined Horizon Pet Care in 2010.

Kim’s mission is to help people and animal. According to her colleagues, she is constantly stepping up to help, coming in on weekends and after hours to make sure the animals and owners have what they need. She has unlimited patience and equally unlimited energy. When Kim is not at work, she is a wife and an active mother of 2 children.

Life Members

Drs. Kay Burkhart, Valley Springs, SD; Ron Good, Parker, SD; Craig Hansen, Howard, SD; Tom Heirigs, Madison, SD; Dale Miskimins, Elkton, SD; Ken Schaffer, Lennox, SD; Michael Dickmann, George, IA attained life membership status in the SDVMA for their years of practice. Life members have attained the age of 65 and have been members of SDVMA for at least 20 years.

Bill Davis Award

Mike Palmer, Animal Health International, received the 2019 SDBMA Bill Davis award. This award is given annually to a sales representative of a veterinary supply company who has demonstrated an unusual degree of service and assistance to veterinarians and the veterinary profession in South Dakota.

Mike’s reputation in the industry is excellent. He is known for going the extra mile to get product information, products, and competitive pricing to his customers. He commonly rearranges his schedules to meet his clients’ needs and is always professional.

Mike and his wife Christie have two boys, Jeremiah and Jacob. He enjoys shooting and fishing when he is not working to make our work easier, as veterinarians.

Alliance Auction

The SDVMA Alliance raised over $11,000 in a benefit auction as part of the event. The money is used for scholarships for veterinary and veterinary technician students.

Board Members Elected

The following board members were elected for the coming year: Dr. Ethan Andress, Hettinger, ND, President; Dr. Chanda Nilsson, Groton, President Elect; Dr. Carolyn Geis, Pierre, Vice President; Matt Stork, Sioux Falls, Secretary-Treasurer. Other board members are Dr. Angela Anderson, Sioux Falls, District 1 representative; Dr. Heidi Sorensen, Watertown, District 2 representative; Dr. Sandra Wahlert, Hot Springs, District 3 representative; Dr. Chris Chase, Brookings, AVMA delegate; Dr. Cindy Franklin, Yankton, AVMA alternate delegate, and Dr. Mark Braunschmidt, Garretson, past president.

The 2020 SDVMA annual meeting will be held August 16 – 19 in Rapid City.

–South Dakota Veterinary Medical Association