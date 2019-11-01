Search continues for Englebert, donations welcome

Friends and family of Chance Englebert continue to search for him. Englebert, 25, who grew up on a ranch near Burdock, South Dakota, had been living and working in the Gillette and Moorcroft, Wyoming area for about two years. Englebert and his wife and infant son were in Gering, Nebraska, July 6 of this year when he left his wife’s grandmother’s home and has not been seen or heard from again.

Englebert is about 5’11’ of medium build, with sun-lightened brown hair. He was wearing a short-sleeved Wrangler shirt, Wrangler jeans, Roper boots, and a black and white “trucker” cap when last seen.

Englebert competed in high school rodeos, and attended Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Wyoming from 2012-2016 where he earned degrees in welding and diesel machine. He rode bareback horses and bulls for the college rodeo team.

Englebert began welding for a coal mine in Gillette, Wyoming in 2017 and moved to Moorcroft, Wyoming about 9 months ago with his wife, continuing his work in Gillette. Englebert had been recently laid off when Belle Ayre announced its closure and layoffs. He had secured another job in Moorcroft and was scheduled to begin work Monday, July 8, but did not arrive on the job site. Family members say it is very uncharacteristic for him to miss work.

Englebert’s friend Matt Miller is leading a search for the missing man.

If anyone would like to make a donation to help friends and family hire a private investigator, send them to:

Pinnacle Bank 1401

Washington Blvd

Newcastle, WY 82701

To donate to the Chance Englebert Search Fund, go to: https://chance-englebert-search-and-rescue-fund.square.site/home

–Staff report