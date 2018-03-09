Searer, Robison hired to NDFB field staff

Haley Robison of Scranton, N.D., has been hired as NDFB's Southwest Field Representative.

Haley comes to NDFB with a bachelor's degree in agricultural and integrated ranch management from Dickinson State University. She most recently served as a Paraprofessional Educator at Scranton Public School.

"Haley brings a wealth of experience in agriculture to our organization is no stranger to Farm Bureau," said Joey Myers, NDFB Director of Organizational Development. "During her time at Dickinson State University she was involved in the collegiate Farm Bureau club, and served as president. While serving as president she sat on the NDFB Young Farmer and Rancher committee."

Read Haley's blog post sharing more about herself at https://myndfblife.wordpress.com/2018/01/12/getting-to-know-haley/ .

Jaycee Searer, Dickinson, has been hired as the NDFB Northwest Field Representative.

"Jaycee is extremely passionate about agriculture," said NDFB Director of Organizational Development Joey Myers. "She is energetic, organized, has excellent communications skills and possesses many other positive qualities that will benefit our organization."

Searer has a bachelor's degree in agriculture business and marketing from Dickinson State University. While attending DSU, she was active in Collegiate Farm Bureau and competed in the American Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmer and Rancher Discussion Meet on behalf of NDFB.

Prior to coming to NDFB, Searer was a Loan Documentation Specialist at American Bank.

Read Jaycee's blog post on the My NDFB Life blog at https://myndfblife.wordpress.com/2018/01/05/getting-to-know-2/.

–North Dakota Farm Bureau