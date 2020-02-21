Seattle sweetened drink sales drop 30 percent after tax increase

An academic study has shown that sweetened drink sales in Seattle have dropped 30.5% after a tax of 1.75 cents per fluid ounce of sugary beverages took effect in January 2018, MyNorthwest reported.

The article said, “Of the beverages being sold, family-sized beverage dropped more than sales of individual sizes (31% versus 10%), with soda seeing the biggest decrease of all sugary beverages at a 29%drop.”

“As a contrast, researchers looked at sales in Portland, where no such tax exists, and found that sales of sugary beverages dropped only 10.5%.”

–The Hagstrom Report