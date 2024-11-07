Second International Ranching Heritage Challenge

AQHA Ranching held the International Ranching Heritage Challenge in Chihuahua, Mexico

American Quarter Horse staff and representatives were on site October 19-20 in Chihuahua, Mexico, to produce the International Ranching Heritage Challenge, as well as a variety of AQHA-approved classes, during the 2024 Expogan Chihuahua at Unión Ganadera Regional de Chihuahua .

Open exhibitors competed in:

RHC team roping

RHC breakaway roping

RHC barrel racing

AQHA heading

AQHA heeling

AQHA tie-down roping

AQHA breakaway roping

AQHA barrel racing

There were over 90 entries representing 64 unique horses. All classes were held during the slack of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit finals on October 19, with top-five finals in the heading, heeling and barrel racing classes being held during the rodeo performances on October 19 and 20. CR Bradley of Collinsville, Texas, served as the judge and Dean Johnson of Mud Butte, South Dakota, chairman of the AQHA Ranching Performance Subcommittee, served as the show secretary.

About AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenges

AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenges are open to any horse bred by an AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder. Anyone who owns an eligible horse can compete in one of the multiple age and skill level divisions offered for both horse and rider, as well as a variety of classes.

AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders is a breeder referral program. To become part of the Ranching Heritage Breeders, ranches must be members of AQHA and their ranch remudas must consist of American Quarter Horses, which must be used primarily to work ranch cattle. The ranch must own at least five American Quarter Horse mares that are used to produce the remuda, and the ranch must have received at least an AQHA 10-year breeder award.

Learn more about AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders.

