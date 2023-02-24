Second SDSU Extension Annie’s Project group starts March 21 in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Women in agriculture have another chance to take part in Annie’s Project this year, starting March 21 in Brookings, South Dakota.

Annie’s Project, hosted by South Dakota State University Extension, is designed to empower women in agriculture through education, networking and resources. Lorna Saboe-Wounded Head, SDSU Extension Family Resource Management Field Specialist, said the program can help women with questions they aren’t sure how to answer.

Over the course of the program, participants will learn about financial records, marketing, retirement and estate planning and develop key communication skills – all while having fun in a supportive learning environment. The first group started in February by St. Onge.

Classes meet once a week from March 21 to April 25 in the meeting room of Perkins Restaurant, 2205 Sixth St., Brookings, S.D. The sessions scheduled for March 21, 28, and April 11 and 25 will be in-person, meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST. The April 4 and 18 sessions will meet virtually from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST.

SDSU Extension is partnering with Gail Gullickson, U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Loan Specialist based in the Brookings office, to conduct this program. The registration fee for Annie’s Project is $150 per person, and meals will be served at each in-person session. Registration costs will be reduced based on the amount of local sponsorship received.

To register, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search for “Annie’s Project ”. Register by March 15.

For more information, contact Lorna Saboe-Wounded Head, SDSU Extension Family Resource Management Field Specialist, at 605-782-3290 or Lorna.WoundedHead@sdstate.edu , or Gail Gullickson at Farm Service Agency in Brookings, 605-692-8003.