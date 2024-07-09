Secretary Naig Encourages Farmers to Utilize, Update the State’s Free Hay and Straw Directory

Free, searchable online listing connects Iowa sellers with in-state and out-of-state buyers

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is encouraging Iowans to take advantage of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s free, searchable online directory for hay and straw. This resource aims to facilitate connections between Iowa farmers looking to sell hay or straw and potential buyers interested in purchasing these products.

Secretary Naig is also urging sellers to update their listings at least annually or whenever they have new inventories available. Organizations involved in promoting and marketing hay and straw may also utilize this free online tool.

“The abundance of spring rain has brought a big boost to hay production, though it has also caused challenges for many trying to get it baled and stored. For buyers needing forage for their livestock or horses, many farmers will have ample inventory available to sell,” said Secretary Naig. “The free Hay and Straw Directory plays a role in linking Iowa sellers with buyers from within the state and beyond. I encourage hay and straw sellers to promptly and regularly update their free listings to ensure the directory remains an up-to-date and effective resource.”

To search by product and county, visit the online directory.

Anyone can view the hay and straw directory, but only Iowa sellers can be included on the list.

If you are an Iowan interested in selling hay or straw or need to update your information, you can do so by creating an account in the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s online system. You may also contact Judy Allison at 515-281-8604 or judy.allison@iowaagriculture.gov . – Iowa Department of Agriculture