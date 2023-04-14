On March 16, 2023, the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced that it would award the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) with $445,396 in funding to advance the Secure Beef Supply Plan (SBS) in the event of a foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak.

“The Secure Beef Supply Plan provides guidance for livestock producers to voluntarily prepare before a foreign animal disease outbreak to limit exposure of their animals through enhanced biosecurity. Animals with no evidence of infection may qualify for a movement permit which contributes to business continuity for the livestock industry, transporters, packers, and processors,” said NCBA’s Chief Veterinarian, Dr. Kathy Simmons. The Secure Beef Supply Plan, like the other Secure Food Supply Plans, was a collaboration between beef cattle industry representatives and veterinarians, state animal health officials and state departments of agriculture, USDA, and academic partners, specifically, Iowa State University, Kansas State University and University of California, Davis. Initially, development of the Secure Beef Supply Plan began in 2017. “At the same time, the Secure Beef Supply Plan is a living document that is continually under review and is updated to meet the needs of the industry and the evolving science of animal disease outbreak management,” said Simmons.

Simmons says the NADPRP grant NCBA received will work to fulfill four objectives. The first objective is to form an advisory group consisting of beef cattle producers, transporters, and influencers including State BQA Coordinators, representatives from livestock markets, dairy and veterinary organizations, and state animal health officials. This group will contribute to conducting a gap analysis of the industry’s knowledge about FMD preparedness and SBS Plan resources to create additional educational tools and promote existing outreach materials. Objective two is to develop and deliver a national train-the-trainer program and create a community of thought leaders and beef cattle health influencers to educate and encourage adoption of SBS Plan components by U.S. cattle producers and transporters. Objective three is to disseminate and promote new and existing SBS Plan preparedness materials directly to beef producers and transporters throughout the United States. And the final objective is to ensure the Secure Beef Supply website platform meets current software, security, and user interface needs and is capable of hosting newly created materials.

However, ranchers and animal health officials alike are concerned that this plan has one key flaw.

“The focus seems to be on keeping international trade open rather then keeping FMD out of our country,” said Dwight Keller, ND rancher and animal health and identification chair for United States Cattlemen Association (USCA). For years to prevent disease introduction, the U.S. required all meat imported from FMD infected countries to be preheated to 140 degrees for six minutes to kill of the virus. In recent years this has changed and raw beef and pork are now being allowed in from regions of these countries designated as FMD free.

“There’s parts of countries like South America that don’t have infrastructure,” said Max Thornsberry DVM, “There’s no way for them to back this claim up and there’s nothing in place stopping people from hauling livestock to FMD free regions for trade.” Dr. Thornsberry serves as the animal health chair for R-CALF USA. Thornsberry claims reinstating this rule could greatly improve our chances of avoiding an outbreak all together. North Dakota rancher Kerry Dockter also saw red flags when the funding statement came out. ” My question is why is USDA focused on funding NCBA for a SBS plan,” said Dockter, “Why don’t they focus on closing borders to meat from FMD infected regions to keep it from going that far?”

The NCBA was awarded a $445,396 grant to advance the Secure Beef Supply plan, intended to slow the spread of FMD. Heather Maude | for Tri-State Livestock News

IMG_5839

A country, or region, can maintain FMD free status by not having any confirmed cases or by vaccination. To date Australia, New Zealand and the U.S. are among the few countries that remain naturally FMD free.

The current policies for an SBS plan and funding supports a responsive approach to an FMD outbreak. Keller, Dockter and Thornsberry agree that the plan should be to keep FMD out of our borders first and foremost. “There’s a definite push for electronic identification as a solution,” said Thornsberry, “Their plan is to establish better traceability programs with electronic identification to contain the disease and treat it.” Thornsberry stated that FMD can be vaccine treated, but the wildlife can spread and harbor the disease as well, making it borderline impossible for a region to truly rid itself of the disease. All three see this as flirting with disaster. “In Africa FMD is endemic,” said Thornsberry, “Meaning FMD is chronically in their livestock, wildlife populations and habitat.” In Namibia FMD free regionalization was claimed and upheld by putting up a permanent fence in a free zone to keep out wildlife from infected regions from crossing. USCA released a report that identified cases of elephants and other wildlife knocking down fence lines and mingling with FMD free populations that correlated with FMD cases popping up in that region.

From 2017-2020 The US banned importation of raw intact beef from Brazil because it was tainted with blood clots and abscesses, but that suspension has since ended and imports from the country were up 300 percent at this time last year. Keller added that regionalizing countries like Brazil to support demand isn’t the approach he believes USDA should be taking. “Relying on other countries doesn’t give you a secure beef supply,” said Keller, “Our focus should be internally, supplying 100% of our own beef to feed our consumers.”