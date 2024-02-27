Seeds With a Story: Prairie Road Organic Seed

Podolls-East-Garden

“These seeds have such a story,” said Theresa Podoll.

Prairie Road Organic Seed was born in 2012 with 13 varieties offered. Today, the catalog for the business operated by Dan and Theresa Podoll from their farm near Fullerton, North Dakota has grown to well over 100 vegetables, herbs and flowers.

For ten years after they married, Dan and Theresa were involved on the Podoll farm in the family business of raising turkeys. The loss of their processor in 1997 forced them to pivot to a different income source.

“We started working as contract producers with other garden seed companies,” Theresa said. “We were growing fairly sizeable lots of just a few things, such as cucumbers, tomatoes and corn, which varied every year. Depending on the crop and the weight of the individual seeds it could be anywhere from a pound – of lightweight seeds such as tomatoes – to 1000 pounds.”

This meant selling large volumes of seed from just a few varieties to a very limited number of customers. Switching to selling their own seed meant producing smaller volumes of many more varieties for a much greater customer base, and made more sense for the family in terms of risk management.

Podolls cherish a deep connection to the seeds they grow. Dan’s brother David has worked as a farm breeder, going through the selection process to develop his own varieties of squash, melons, popcorn and onions. These varieties have been selected and saved from the family garden every year.

Podolls offer several beans that trace their heritage to Hidatsa and Arikara gardens. Oscar Will, who had a seed catalog business in Bismarck, North Dakota befriended Native Americans over 100 years ago and offered many varieties that they generously shared with him.

“Those seeds have such a long history here, over all those years of planting and replanting,” Theresa said, “They are absolutely priceless. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to Native American gardeners for the contributions they made.”

Will moved to Bismarck, North Dakota, in 1881. He purchased Fuller’s Greenhouse in 1882, calling the business Oscar H. Will & Company. In 1884, he started selling garden seeds by mail order catalog under the name Oscar H. Will’s Pioneer Brand Seed Company. Will developed the Great Northern bean through the selection of beans gifted him by a Hidatsa man, Son of a Star, in 1886. In 1907, a member of the Mandan tribe, James Holding Eagle, gave Will a gift of corn and squash seeds. Will used the native corn in his work toward developing corn varieties adapted to the area’s short growing season. His work had a huge impact on the agricultural industry of the 20th century. Eventually, the corn portion of his business was sold, and became Pioneer Seed Company.

“Hidatsa Red, Hidatsa Shield, and Arikara yellow beans are very identifiable Native American favorites,” Theresa said. “When David couldn’t find what he really wanted he did the selection work on our own varieties. That was at the core of our start in the seed business, the thirteen varieties we started with were either bred on the farm or had a deep connection to us, much like the Native American seeds; they are very storied.”

Podolls grow all of the seed they sell, a unique fact for a seed company. Most outsource seeds from other growers in a variety of locations and climate zones.

“When you have no idea where the seed was grown, you don’t know if that seed will grow well in your garden or thrive in your geographical area,” Theresa said. “Our goal is maximizing resilience and making sure our seeds are well adapted to our practices, environment and location.”

Northern growing conditions can prove challenging for the toughest plants and most dedicated gardeners. Selecting the best seeds from the hardiest, best producing plants year after year on the farm in North Dakota is Podolls’ way of helping other gardeners have the best chance at success possible.

Podolls farm is certified Organic. The plants have to be able to deal with disease and pest pressures on their own.

“We’re not out there saving them with some silver bullet fungicide, herbicide or pesticide,” Theresa said.

They focus on open pollinated varieties, which will breed true to type, rather than hybrids. They dry-land farm their seeds, meaning they intentionally do not water their seed crops but the plants have to survive on whatever Nature dishes out in a given year.

“They have to be strong and grow deep roots to become acclimatized,” Theresa said. “Our seeds come from plants that are stress tested and resilient. Not only do they make it to a harvestable stage where we can harvest food for our table, they go through the entire production cycle, from germination to producing good seed. Plants have an amazing ability to adapt to the environment, and by saving seeds from the ones with the very best traits – productivity, taste and beauty – we get continuous improvement. Every year that we do this the seed has got that much more quality to it.”

The process, Theresa said, it not unlike a livestock producer’s selection process.

“We carefully select seed from the very best plants. It’s all about continuous improvements.”

Podolls emphasize that when someone purchases their seeds, they are playing a part in the continual evolution of that variety.

“Their support through a seed purchase is a step toward the next harvest and the next stacking of adaptation and improvement. Once someone purchases seeds from us they are part of our story.”

Theresa said the last couple of years have brought particularly stressful growing conditions with “cold, short springs that turn to hot summers like a flick of a switch. We know the periods of drought are inevitable. When we get a month or more of no rain, the plants have to dig deep and acclimate; the end result is a more resilient plant and the more resilient the plants become, the more they can help us as gardeners to have productive gardens.”

Sometimes Podolls have to remind themselves that “it’s not about quantity, but about quality. Every year that is not a good production year is a good selection year,” Theresa said. “We save back enough stock seed to be able to survive and still produce viable seed to make it through to the next sale season. You never know when you might need to make up for a really bad year.”

Another unique aspect of Prairie Road seeds is their stock seed program.

“We go out and find our best plants and harvest those seeds first,” Theresa said. “That’s what we plant back next season to produce better seeds for our customers.”

This stock seed is Podolls insurance against possible disasters from things like hailstorms or pesky varmints.

“It’s a really big challenge to protect our gardens from whatever mayhem may be working out there. We have to fence everything in our family gardens and in our seed production gardens against deer. We have occasional troubles with skunks and raccoons; squirrels like to steal our popcorn and sometimes wipe out the ends of the rows.”

Maintaining high levels of organic matter in the soil and adding mulch helps fortify the seed gardens against drought spells.

“It’s all about the plants putting down roots to go find water,” Theresa said. “We space our seed production plot rows six feet apart. It’s amazing how far the roots will go out, so making sure they have the room they need to mine enough water for themselves by not planting too close together is important. The strongest plants find the water first, and the weaker ones won’t be able to compete, but this is also part of the selection process; any year that’s not a good year in terms of how much seed we end up with is a good year in terms of selection pressure.”

With 30 acres, two thirds of which is in a cover crop rotation to build the soil every year, Theresa says they don’t have to be as intentional about what they plant where as in a garden with limited space. They do pay attention to where things were planted the previous year, making sure to intersperse corn rows to provide for creating microclimates for wind protection.

“We create companion plantings with rows of flowers between the vegetables; diversity encourages the pollinators and beneficial insects. That’s part of the reason we grow flowers and herbs,” she said. “Diversity begets more diversity. The garden is like a big, wide open canvas, it is so much fun.”

A local beekeeper brings hives to the farm, and Theresa said that is a huge gift.

“I’m always keeping an eye out on what is going on with the pollinators. The diversity of bumblebees we see is amazing.”

Nothing in agriculture always comes easily.

“By far and away, weather is our biggest challenge,” she said. “If we can successfully navigate that, and make our seed more resilient, it will make it easier for other gardeners who are navigating challenging times.”

Theresa says that making it easy for other gardeners to be successful is their mission.

“We like to think we’re a part of transforming the way people approach their food,” she said. “Our story keeps evolving just like the seeds.”

