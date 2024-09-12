Seeking first NFR since 2017, Iowa bull rider Trevor Reiste wins Cinch Playoffs

PUYALLUP, Wash. – Trevor Reiste has been battling to get back to the National Finals Rodeo since his debut in the yellow bucking chutes in 2017.



Year after year he has dealt with injuries that left him on the wrong side of the bubble in the Top 15 of the PRCA | RAM World Standings at the end of the regular season.



His most recent performance at the Cinch Playoffs at the Puyallup (Wash.) Rodeo may make that Las Vegas drought a thing of the past. Reiste failed to make a qualified ride in the semifinals but advanced to the final-four shootout round because of his performance in Bracket 1.



In the finals, he matched up with Bridwell Pro Rodeo’s Pound Town for an 86-point ride. The score held off runner-up Jace Trosclair , who had an 84.5-point trip. The eight-second ride added $13,000 to his 2024 ledger. A much-needed payday as he sat 12th in the world standings heading into the weekend.



“I was sitting 12th coming into this rodeo and I really need to get as much money won as I can,” said Reiste, 31. “So, finding a way to win this really helps me a lot.”



It was a bull that he said fit him like a dream.



“That bull was awesome in the short round,” Reiste said. “He was away from my hand, and I love bulls that go left. He fit me to a tee, and I couldn’t have asked for much more.”



Reiste has now qualified for an even bigger payday in Sioux Falls, S.D., at the Cinch Playoffs Governor’s Cup, Sept. 26-28.



The contestants in Sioux Falls will include the top four finishers from each event at the Cinch Playoffs in Puyallup, and the top eight out of the standings in the PRCA Playoff Series.



The win also gives Reiste momentum headed into the Pendleton Whisky Xtreme Bulls Finale set for Sept. 9-10 in Pendleton, Ore., where contestants will compete for yet another $100,000-plus payday. He said it will be key to keep his head down and continue going at them in his quest to get back to the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.



“We’ve been fighting to get back there, and I finally had a healthy year,” Reiste said. “I just have to keep doing what I’m doing and not think about it too much. I’m just out here trying to get bulls rode.”



Other winners at the Cinch Playoffs were bareback rider Jess Pope (*92.5 points on Calgary Stampede’s Disco Party); steer wrestler J.D. Struxness (4.0 seconds); team ropers Coleman Proctor /Logan Medlin (4.9 seconds); saddle bronc rider Ryder Wright (89 points on Calgary Stampede’s Flying Carma); tie-down roper Shad Mayfield (7.4 seconds); breakaway roper Maddy Deerman (2.9 seconds); and barrel racer Ashley Castleberry (14.21 seconds).



Wright and Lefty Holman had identical 89-point rides in the finals, but Wright won the tiebreaker because he had a higher score than Holman in the semifinals.



* Pope set the arena record

–PRCA