Seeking high school students to serve as pages for historic 100th South Dakota legislative session



PIERRE – Applications are now open for South Dakota high school students interested in serving as pages for the historic One Hundredth Session of the South Dakota Legislature.

The program is open to high school juniors and seniors, including home-schooled students, from any school district in South Dakota, and gives them the opportunity to experience the legislative process firsthand by serving in the House of Representatives or the Senate for one of five terms during the Session’s main run.

The 100th South Dakota Legislative Session runs from January 14, 2025, to March 31, 2025, with a recess from March 14-28.

Pages are assigned to committee meetings in the mornings and Chamber floor sessions in the afternoons, assist in the Legislative Post Office, and help legislators, as needed. They receive $55 for each legislative day they serve. In addition to being part of history in the making through the educational experience, students also participate in scheduled social activities.

Former participants in the Legislative Page Program have gone on to become legislative interns and legislators.

To apply for a Legislative Page position, students must have signed sponsorship approval from a current legislator or legislator-elect and submit a completed application and cover letter.

The preferred application deadline is October 4, 2024, with a final deadline of October 18, 2024. Information on the Page program, including an application, can be found on the Legislative Research Council’s website.

–South Dakota Legislative Research Council