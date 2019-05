Sellman Ranch Annual Performance Bull Sale

Date: April 19, 2019

Auctioneer: Jack Hunter

Location: Crawford Livestock Market, Crawford, NE

Average:

124 Bulls – $3,780

This was a rescheduled sale from Mar. 22. Great sale for the Sellman family.

Top Selling Angus:

Lot 4 – SR Rampage 8028, a 2/18 son of Quaker Hill Rampage 0A36, reg.# 19273542 sold for $9,250 to Mike Hollibaugh, Chadron, NE

Lot 49 – SR Stud 8010, a 2/18 son of EXAR Stud 4658B, reg.# 19273708 sold for $7,250 to Bruce & Marie Wohlers, Crawford, NE

Lot 107 – SR Sir 8092, a 2/18 son of Sitz Investment 10974, reg. # 19269765. Sold for $7,000 to Heinrichs Cattle Co., Deshler, NE

Lot 45 – SR Cowboy Up 8146, a 3/18 son of HA Cowboy Up 5405, reg.# 19273948 sold for $7,000 to Chris & Julie Garrett, Chadron, NE

Lot 14 – SR Rampage 8149, a 3/18 son of Quaker Hill Rampage 0A36, reg.# 19273445 sold at $6,750 to Mike Hollibaugh, Chadron, NE