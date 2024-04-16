Sellman Ranch Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: April 12, 2024

Location: Crawford Livestock Market – Crawford, NE

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Averages:

17 Older Angus Bulls averaged $6,000

123 Yearling Angus Bulls averaged $6,430

9 Hereford Bulls averaged $4,194



Top Bulls:

Lot 5 – $23,000. SR Man In Black 3010; DOB: 2/5/23; Sire: LAR Man In Black; MGS: C. Mentor 4199-939. Sold to Double S Cattle Co of NE.



Lot 18 – $15,000. SR Man In Black 3176; DOB: 3/6/23; Sire: LAR Man In Black; MGS: EXEC Mr Crossfire 6P01. Sold to Rex Nelson of Gordon, NE.



Lot 3 – $14,000. SR Man In Black 3007; DOB: 2/4/23; Sire: LAR Man In Black; MGS: SS Niagara Z29. Sold to Luke Marcy of Hay Springs, NE.



It was an outstanding day for the Sellman Family to hold their annual production sale in Crawford, NE. The quality of the offering was deep, and it was once again a packed house full of buyers looking to add Sellman genetics to their programs. Congratulations to the Sellman Family on a very successful sale.

The seats at Crawford Livestock were full of cattlemen looking to bid on quality seedstock.