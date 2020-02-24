Seminar Offers Strategies/Insights for Building and Expansion of Livestock Facilities

SIOUX FALLS, SD – South Dakota farm and ranch families who are interested in expanding their livestock operations or building new facilities face a number of questions about county and state permitting, barn construction, nutrient management plans and other topics.

A free informational meeting to help answer those questions is scheduled for 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM on Thursday March 19, 2020 in the Technology Center Amphitheatre at Mitchell Technical Institute, 1800 E. Spruce St. in Mitchell. The seminar is presented by Ag United for South Dakota, East River Electric Cooperative, the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce and the South Dakota Soybean Research and Promotion Council.

“New or expanded livestock operations provide a significant opportunity for South Dakota farm families, especially those looking to bring the next generation into the farming business, however it is important for farmers and ranchers to plan ahead and understand all potential issues before starting an expansion,” said Richard Vasgaard, Centerville, SD farmer and president of Ag United. “This seminar will provide important insights and resources to those considering livestock production in our state.”

The informational meeting will cover a variety of topics including both county and South Dakota DENR permitting processes, design and construction of barns, nutrient management plans, and feeding opportunities. Presenters will include Brian McGinnis of Planning and Development District III, Brad Woerner of Stockwell Engineers and Tyler Samuelson of Summit Contracting.

The seminar is free, however pre-registration is required and space is limited to 75 attendees. A complimentary lunch will be provided. To register, email info@agunited.orgor call (605) 336-3622 by March 13.

Visit http://www.agunited.comfor more information on the seminar.

Ag United was developed through a collaboration of farm organizations that support livestock production and development and includes the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association, the South Dakota Corn Growers Association, South Dakota Dairy Producers, South Dakota Farm Bureau, South Dakota Pork Producers Council, South Dakota Poultry Industries Association and the South Dakota Soybean Association.

–Ag United for South Dakota