 Senate Ag Committee Hearing today about cattle market transparency | TSLN.com
Senate Ag Committee Hearing today about cattle market transparency

News News |

By Carrie Stadheim, Editor

St. Onge Livestock manager Justin Tupper will address the U.S. Senate Ag Committee at 12:30 Mountain Time regarding cattle market transparency and pricing.

Tupper, who is testifying on behalf of the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association has submitted testimony and will speak the disparity between the price that the “big four” packers are receiving for beef and the price they are paying cattle feeders for slaughter-ready cattle.

“I’ll touch on what we think true price discovery is. The reason we often don’t get true price discovery is that we don’t have a second bidder. In my world, in the auction business, price discovery comes when we at least have a second bidder.”

Tupper said he will also discuss his organization’s concern about the fact that two of the “big four” packers are foreign owned, and how that affects the country’s food security, and he will address labeling.

Full list of witnesses

Mr. Justin Tupper

Vice President

United States Cattlemen’s Association

St. Onge, SD

Mr. Mark Gardiner

Partner

Gardiner Angus Ranch

Ashland, KS

Dr. Glynn T. Tonsor

Professor, Department of Agricultural Economics

Kansas State University

Manhattan, KS

Dr. Dustin Aherin

Vice President

RaboResearch Animal Protein Analyst, Rabobank

Chesterfield, MO

Dr. Mary K. Hendrickson

Associate Professor

Division of Applied Social Sciences University of Missouri

Columbia, MO

 

“There is definitely going to be a conversation about the loophole that allows packers to label foreign beef as USA beef. We think the consumer has the right to choose. Beef should be labeled as to where it was born, raised and harvested.”

The hearing can be viewed here at 12:30 MT, June 23, 2021.

Justin Tupper of St. Onge Livestock meets with SD Representative Dusty Johnson before the Senate Ag Committee Hearing on June 23, 2021. Photo courtesy Justin Tupper

