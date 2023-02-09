Senate Ag members ask USDA for farm bill help

Bunger noted that she and her husband have been row crop producers in South Dakota for many years and have benefited from crop insurance.She said it is ”a passion of mine” to make sure producers including urban farmers, organic farmers and beginning farmers get the same level of crop insurance protection that she and her husband have. The best way to achieve more participation, Bunger added, is to explain the program to farmers who have not participated.Boozman asked Bonnie to pledge that crop insurance will continue to be science-based and not used to give farmers carrots to farm one way or another. Bonnie said that RMA does provide rebates for cover crops but that the rebates do not affect the actuarial soundness of the program.Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and John Hoeven, R-N.D., said that Phase 2 of the Emergency Relief Program is not working well because it involves the use of farmers’ tax returns, but Bonnie said he believes that is the best way to bring more farmers into the program. Bonnie added that if there is money left over, he is willing to develop a shallow-loss program.Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and others said they are concerned about foreign ownership of farm land. Ducheneaux said the current system of recording foreign ownership is paper-based, and that the foreign owners do not have much motivation to file the paper work. Ducheneaux noted that FSA is not a regulatory agency and said that if Congress wants FSA to get more information on foreign ownership it will have to provide the agency the resources to do it.