Senate Ag names subcommittee members, leadership

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Senate Agriculture ranking member John Boozman, R-Ark., today named the members of subcommittees and theirs chairs and ranking members for the 117th Congress.

Notably, new committee members Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., were named subcommittee chairs, and Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., was named a subcommittee ranking member.

In recent years hearings have rarely been held at the subcommittee level.

Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management, and Trade

Oversees matters regarding production agriculture, including commodity programs, crop insurance, commodity exchanges, agriculture trade, international food assistance, and credit.

▪ Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., chair

▪ Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., ranking member

▪ Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio

▪ Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill.

▪ Sen. Tina Smith, D- Minn.

▪ Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.

▪ Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M.

▪ Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

▪ Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.

▪ Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

▪ Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa

▪ Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.

Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy

Oversees the many programs in USDA’s Rural Development mission area, including facilities, utilities, loans, and renewable energy.

▪ Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., chair

▪ Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, ranking member

▪ Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

▪ Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M.

▪ Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio

▪ Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.

▪ Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill.

▪ Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

▪ Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

▪ Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa

▪ Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.

▪ Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.

Subcommittee on Conservation, Climate, Forestry, and Natural Resources

Oversees programs regarding conservation and protection of natural resources, regulation of pesticides and agriculture biotechnology, and forestry.

▪ Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., chair

▪ Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., ranking member

▪ Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.

▪ Sen. Cory Booker, N.J.

▪ Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M.

▪ Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio

▪ Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

▪ Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

▪ Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.

▪ Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

▪ Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.

▪ Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.

Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics, and Research

Oversees programs regarding food and nutrition assistance, school meals, non-program crops, organic production, and research.

▪ Sen. Cory Booker, N.J., chair

▪ Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., ranking member

▪ Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.

▪ Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

▪ Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.

▪ Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

▪ Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.

▪ Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

▪ Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

▪ Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa

▪ Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

▪ Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.

Subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, Poultry, Local Food Systems, and Food Safety and Security

Oversees matters involving livestock, poultry, and dairy production, local and regional food systems, as well as marketing, food safety, and security issues.

▪ Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., chair

▪ Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., ranking member

▪ Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.

▪ Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn.

▪ Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill.

▪ Sen. Cory Booker, N.J.

▪ Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

▪ Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa

▪ Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

▪ Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa

▪ Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.

▪ Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.

Stabenow and Boozman serve as ex officio members of all subcommittees.