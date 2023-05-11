Senate Ag Republicans publish study on farm expenses 

The Senate Agriculture Committee Republicans on Tuesday released a new analysis of farm production expenses.Last week, Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., noted that some farm production expenses that had risen have gone down.

“The report looks at the input cost pressure farmers are facing and how that impacts the need to update and protect farm risk management tools,” a spokesman for Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, said in an email.

The Boozman spokesman said the “key takeaways” from the report are:▪ Farm production expenses were projected to be record-high in 2023 at nearly $500 billion, up 28% or $87 billion under this administration.

▪ While diesel fuel and fertilizer prices have fallen slightly from their record highs one year ago, the prices for fuel and fertilizers remain 60% to 130% higher than their January 2021 levels.

▪ Other farm expenses such as land, cash rents, labor, farm equipment, and interest expenses continue to increase or are holding near record highs – indicating that inflationary pressure on agricultural input costs continues to be acutely felt by farmers.