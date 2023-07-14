Senate Ag subcommittee to hold rural water hearing

The Senate Agriculture Rural Development and Energy Subcommittee will hold a hearing titled “Rural Water: Modernizing Our Community Water Systems” on July 19, 2023.

The hearing will be held at 3 p.m. in Room 328A of the Russell Senate Office Building and will be livestreamed.Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., the subcommittee chairman, and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., will be in charge of the hearing.

Witnesses will be:

▪ Jennifer Day, director of development, RCAP Solutions, Worcester, Mass.

▪ Joseph Duncan, professional engineer, Champlain Water District/Green Mountain Water Environment Association, South Burlington, Vt.

▪ Catherine Coleman Flowers, founder and CEO, Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Science, Huntsville, Ala.

▪ Pauli Undesser, CEO, Water Quality Association and Water Quality Research Foundation, Lisle, Ill.

▪ Robert White IV, executive director, Alabama Rural Water Association, Montgomery, Ala.