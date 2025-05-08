Senate Ag to hold conservation hearing

The Senate Agriculture Committee will hold a hearing next Tuesday titled Perspectives from the Field, Part 4: Conservation.The hearing will be held at 3 p.m. in Room 328A of the Russell Senate Office Building and will be livestreamed.Witnesses will be:

Gary Blair, president, National Association of Conservation DistrictsBrad Doyle, board member and producer, Arkansas Farm BureauLynn Tjeerdsma, board of directors, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Chad Ellis, CEO, Texas Agricultural Land Trust Megan Dwyer, director of conservation and nutrient stewardship, Illinois Corn Growers Association

–The Hagstrom Report