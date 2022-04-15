Senate Ag to hold farm bill hearing in Michigan April 29

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich. and ranking member Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., announced Thursday that the committee will hold its first field hearing on the next farm bill on Friday, April 29 at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich.

The hearing, titled “Growing Jobs and Economic Opportunity: 2023 Farm Bill Perspectives from Michigan,” will focus on agriculture, as well as conservation, rural economic development, research, forestry, energy, and nutrition policies.

Witnesses will be announced before the hearing, which will be livestreamed.

“Our most recent farm bill passed with the strongest bipartisan support ever,” Stabenow said in a press release.

“Sen. Boozman and I intend to continue that strong bipartisan tradition. I am pleased to welcome him to Michigan to join me in hearing from farmers and others impacted by the farm bill about how we can strengthen this important legislation, grow our economy, and build a stronger food supply chain

“Michigan is second in the nation for our diversity of crops and home to our Great Lakes, forests and diverse communities of all sizes. I look forward to hearing from stakeholders across our state.”

“Crafting a farm bill that can become law is a delicate balance,” Boozman said.

“The needs of each region and each commodity must be balanced, which is why it is crucial that we hear directly from agricultural stakeholders from across the country. I look forward to joining Chairwoman Stabenow in Michigan to get this process underway, and to building off that with a field hearing in Arkansas in the coming months.”

