Senate Ag to hold hearing on cattle pricing bill

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and ranking member Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., will hold a hearing Tuesday, April 26, to review S.4030 the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act of 2022 and S. 3870 the Meat and Poultry Special Investigator Act of 2022.

The hearing will be held at 10 a.m. but the hearing room location has yet to be determined.

The cattle price bill, which is controversial within the cattle and meat industries, was introduced by Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Jon Tester, D-Mont., Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore. The bill currently has nine Republican cosponsors and nine Democratic cosponsors.

Fischer said in a news release, “I’m really pleased to see the forward momentum for our cattle market reform bill that will ensure robust price discovery and transparency. We have 18 Senate cosponsors from geographically diverse areas of the country and strong support from family ranchers and cattle producers. I look forward to this legislative hearing and continuing our work to advance this important bill.”

