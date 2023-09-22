Senate Ag to hold hearing on foreign agriculture ownership
|The Senate Agriculture Committee will hold a hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, titled “Foreign Ownership in U.S. Agriculture.”
The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. in Room 328A of the Russell Senate Office Building.Witnesses will be:
▪ Gloria Montaño Greene, Agriculture deputy undersecretary for farm production and conservation
▪ Harrison Pittman, director, National Agricultural Law Center, University of Arkansas
▪ David Ortega, associate professor, agricultural food and resource economics, Michigan State University
–The Hagstrom Report
