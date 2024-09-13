Senate Ag to hold school meals hearing Wednesday 

The Senate Agriculture Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics and Research Subcommittee will hold a hearing Wednesday titled “Keeping Kids Learning in the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.”The hearing will be held at 2 p.m. in Room 562 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building.Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., the subcommittee chairman, and Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., the ranking member, will co-chair the hearing.

Witnesses will be:

Crystal FitzSimons, interim president, Food Research & Action Center

Russell Redding, secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Harrisburg, Pa.

Nichole Taylor, director of food and nutrition, Chichester School District, Upper Chichester, Pa.

Kay Swartz Rentzel, executive director, Southeastern Food Processors Association, National Peach Council, and U.S. Sweet Potato Council, Dillsburg, Pa.

Meg Bruening, professor and department head, Department of Nutritional Sciences, The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, Pa.

