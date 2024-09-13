Senate Ag to hold school meals hearing Wednesday
The Senate Agriculture Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics and Research Subcommittee will hold a hearing Wednesday titled “Keeping Kids Learning in the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.”The hearing will be held at 2 p.m. in Room 562 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building.Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., the subcommittee chairman, and Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., the ranking member, will co-chair the hearing.
Witnesses will be:
- Crystal FitzSimons, interim president, Food Research & Action Center
- Russell Redding, secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Harrisburg, Pa.
- Nichole Taylor, director of food and nutrition, Chichester School District, Upper Chichester, Pa.
- Kay Swartz Rentzel, executive director, Southeastern Food Processors Association, National Peach Council, and U.S. Sweet Potato Council, Dillsburg, Pa.
- Meg Bruening, professor and department head, Department of Nutritional Sciences, The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, Pa.
–The Hagstrom Report
