Senate Ag unanimously sends Rollins nomination to full Senate

The Senate Agriculture Committee late Monday approved President Trump’s nomination of Brooke Rollins to be Agriculture secretary. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., the ranking member on the committee, said she would support the nomination, but that Democrats are worried about workforce, tariff and conservation issues. The vote was 23 to 0. with all members of the committee voting for Rollins.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., a member of the committee, told The Hagstrom Report that he wants to bring up Rollins’ nomination to the floor as soon as possible, but “the pipeline is filled for this week.”The American Farm Bureau Federation, the American Sugar Alliance, the International Dairy Foods Association and the International Fresh Produce Association all called on the Senate to act quickly on Rollins’ confirmation.

–The Hagstrom Report