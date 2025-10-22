Senate Agriculture Committee Advances Key Wildfire Bill



WASHINGTON (October 21, 2025) – Today, the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee advanced the bipartisan and bicameral Fix Our Forests Act (FOFA) out of committee. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) and Public Lands Council (PLC) support full Senate passage of this legislation that directs federal agencies to expand the use of livestock grazing to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire across the West.

“The established science is clear: grazing can reduce wildfire risk by up to 80 percent. Given the widespread risk of catastrophic wildfire, the federal government must better utilize grazing to combat the wildfire crisis. The Fix Our Forests Act will help to unleash the conservation prowess of ranchers by limiting frivolous litigation and streamlining government processes to reduce fuel loads on the landscape at a much faster pace,” said NCBA Executive Director of Natural Resources and PLC Executive Director Kaitlynn Glover. “By expediting environmental reviews and cutting government red tape that delays critical projects, this bill will increase the resiliency of our treasured national forest system at no cost to taxpayers. NCBA and PLC thank Chairman John Boozman and Ranking Member Amy Klobuchar for working to get this bill out of committee and look forward to a full floor vote.”

Sens. John Curtis (R-UT), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Tim Sheehy (R-MT), and Alex Padilla (D-CA) introduced the Senate version that passed out of committee today. House Natural Resources Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-AR) and Rep. Scott Peters (D-CA) introduced the House version of FOFA that passed the House earlier this year. NCBA and PLC strongly urge Senators to vote in favor of this legislation so President Trump can swiftly sign it into law before the 2026 wildfire season.

-National Cattlemen’s Beef Association