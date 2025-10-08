Senate approves Boren, Westhill, Barloon

The Senate on Tuesday approved President Trump’s nominations of Michael Boren to be Agriculture undersecretary for natural resources and environment, Devon Westhill to be Agriculture assistant secretary for civil rights and Joseph Barloon to be deputy trade representative, focused in Geneva on the World Trade Organization.

“I congratulate Devon Westhill and Michael Boren on their confirmations. Their leadership will be critical in delivering on President Trump’s priorities for rural America, strengthening farm communities and managing our natural resources. I look forward to working with them in their new roles,” Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., said in a news release.

The vote on the group of nominees was 51 to 47, Washington Trade Daily reported. WTD also noted, “As part of the block of nominees, the Senate also approved the nomination of David Fogel to be Commerce assistant secretary and director general of the United States and Foreign Commercial Service and Jacob Helberg to be undersecretary of State for economic growth, energy and the environment.

-The Hagstrom Report