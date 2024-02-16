Senate committee passes bill to remove local control of pipelines

A bill affecting landowners along carbon pipeline routes passed through the South Dakota Senate Commerce and Energy Committee 7-2 Feb. 15, 2024. The full Senate will vote on the bill soon. Since the bill contains an emergency clause, it requires a 2/3 vote of the senate for passage. If the emergency clause were removed, it would require a simple majority for passage.

The bill title says it will “provide new statutory requirements for regulating linear transmission facilities, to allow counties to impose a surcharge on certain pipeline companies, and to declare an emergency.”

The wordy 23-section bill would establish a fund to pay some of the costs the state or a political subdivision would incur from the building of a carbon pipeline.

One of the most contentions parts of the bill is section 16, which prohibits counties, townships and other local governmental bodies from establishing setbacks for pipelines within their borders.

District 8 Senator Casey Crabtree, a Madison- based director of economic development, representing Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake and Miner Counties along with District 24 Representative Will Mortenson, a Ft. -Pierre attorney/cowhand (according to his official legislator description) are the bill’s prime sponsors.

Aberdeen rancher and Brown County Commissioner Drew Dennert testified against the bill.

In a phone interview, he told TSLN that his main concern is the fact that the bill eliminates local governments’ abilities to establish their own setbacks for carbon piplines. The Brown County Commission has approved a 1,500 foot setback rule, for residences and businesses. meaning that if a carbon pipeline is built in the county, it cannot be built within 1,500 feet of an established residence or business. He said, as a commission, he and his fellow board members appreciated local citizens’ involvement and input into the issue as they were developing their policy.

“We had hundreds of citizens come to the zoning meeting and the regulate meeting to voice their opinions. We were able to respect the will of the constituents,” he said. “We were able to pass an ordinance which helps protect the compatible use of the land for future development,” he said.

In his testimony before the Senate committee, Dennert explained his concerns about elimination of local control.

“We think the process in our county is working and we’d like to be able to continue to allow the process that is working to continue working and this bill really upsets the apple cart on that,” he said.

Senator Crabtree, in his testimony said the bill is a measure of compromise but that it doesn’t compromise South Dakotans’ priorities or liberties. “A rising tide lifts all boats,” he said, indicating that if corn farmers can profit from better ethanol markets, the rest of South Dakota will benefit.

The South Dakota Ethanol Producers Association, GEVO (a proposed fuel production facility), Summit Carbon Solutions, Ron Halverson, an ethanol plant board member, Walt Bones, a farmer and affected landowner, South Dakota Soybean Association, Jason Glodt, a lawyer and lobbyist for SD Ag Alliance (a pro-carbon pipeline lobbying group), David Owen, South Dakota Chamber of Commerce, Glacial Lakes Energy (ethanol plant), and Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce spoke in favor of the bill.

Opponent testimony came from Amanda Radke, farmer, rancher, business owner, wife, mother, speaker, from Mitchell. She said farmers and ranchers haven’t been talked to about SB 201 and spoke strongly against it. “My work focuses on agricultural policy and overreaching regulation and bureaucracy that put the heavy hand of government over landowners, farmers and ranchers. In my travels I can see those devastating impacts and I’m here to serve as the canary in the coal mine to say this is not something we want to invite to the state of South Dakota.”

Further opponent testimony could be heard from Drew Denner, Brown County Commissioner and rancher, Jim Eschenbaum, Hand County Commissioner, South Dakota Stockgrowers Association and Landowners for Eminent Domain Reform, Jason Vannentop, chairman of Dayton Township in Lincoln County, Mark Lapke, Farmer and Rancher from Leola, Dakota Rural Action, South Dakota Association of Town and Townships, South Dakota Farmers Union, South Dakota Sierra Club, and District 16 Representative Kevin Jensen.

Eschenbaum pointed out to the committee that allowing bigger government to take the rights away from smaller governments sets a very dangerous precedent, noting that the United States as a country does not want to be under the authority of a global entity.

Senators Crabtree, Steve Kobeck, Stalzer, Nesiba, Beal, Schoenbeck and Wheeler voted in favor of the bill, with an amendment that Crabtree offered at the beginning of the meeting.

Voting no were Hoffman and Johnson.