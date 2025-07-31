Senate confirms Clarkson as USDA general counsel

The Senate today confirmed President Trump’s nomination of Tyler Clarkson to be Agriculture Department general counsel.

The vote was 52 to 45.

The Senate on Wednesday invoked cloture on the Clarkson nomination by a vote of 53 to 44.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., said in a statement, “I congratulate Tyler Clarkson on his Senate confirmation and look forward to the contributions he will bring to USDA in support of hardworking farmers, ranchers and foresters. Filling key leadership roles with individuals committed to agriculture is essential to delivering the tools and services America’s farm families and rural communities rely on. I am confident Mr. Clarkson understands the significance of his new responsibilities and his experience will serve him well as he advises Secretary Rollins in advancing USDA’s mission.”

-The Hagstrom Report