Senate confirms Rollins as Ag secretary, 72 to 28

The Senate today confirmed President Trump’s nomination of Brooke Rollins to be Agriculture secretary by a vote of 72 to 28. According to the Senate Daily Press Gallery, the Democratic senators voting in favor of Rollins were: Baldwin, Bennet, Booker, Cortez-Masto, Durbin, Fetterman, Gallego, Hassan, Heinrich, Hickenlooper, Klobuchar, Ossoff, Peters, Rosen, Schiff, Shaheen, Slotkin, Warnock, and Welch.In a floor speech before the vote, Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., said, “America’s farmers, ranchers and foresters need a leader at USDA who will be an advocate for their livelihoods and rural America and be a strong voice to address the pressing needs of our agriculture community. Brooke Rollins is that person.”

Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., congratulated her and noted “she not only has the right background, but she has the ear of President Trump and will be a great advocate for our farmers and ranchers.”

Hoeven said that during Rollins’ confirmation hearing he secured her commitment to work on passing a strong farm bill and quickly implementing the end-of-year assistance package for farmers. House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., said, “Congratulations to Brooke Rollins on her confirmation as Secretary of Agriculture.”

“Brooke is a proven leader who understands the challenges facing farmers, ranchers, and rural communities. She is taking the helm of USDA at a critical juncture for our producers, and her experience and commitment to agriculture will be invaluable as we work together to strengthen the farm economy.”I look forward to working with Secretary Rollins to deliver results for rural America and the hardworking men and women of agriculture,” Thompson said.

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., the ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, said, “I congratulate Secretary Rollins on her confirmation.”

“Secretary Rollins begins her new role at a critical time for American agriculture. Family farmers are struggling with high input costs and low prices; tariffs are being proposed that will raise costs on American producers and American consumers; the agricultural workforce is being threatened; and Congress is behind schedule in passing a new, bipartisan farm bill.

“If we want to tackle these challenges in a way that supports family farmers and the communities they feed, we will need to work together. I look forward to building a strong working relationship with Secretary Rollins as ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee,” Craig said.

