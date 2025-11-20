Senate Finance advances Callahan nomination

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link



The Senate Finance Committee today advanced President Trump’s nomination of Julie Callahan to be the chief agricultural trade negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

The vote on Callahan was 17 to 10, according to a Senate Finance Committee news release.

National Grain and Feed Association President and CEO Mike Seyfert praised the action.

“Dr. Callahan is the ideal choice at this critical juncture,” Seyfert said. “With global markets evolving rapidly and agricultural trade facing growing challenges, her experience and steady leadership will strengthen America’s position around the globe. She is an excellent choice. We applaud the Senate Finance Committee’s action to advance her nomination and urge the full Senate to confirm her swiftly.”

-The Hagstrom Report