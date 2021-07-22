Senate Finance sets hearing on USMCA

Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced a hearing on Tuesday, July 27, to review the implementation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

The hearing, titled “Implementation and Enforcement of the United States – Mexico — Canada Agreement: One Year After Entry into Force,” will take place at 9:30 a.m. in Room 215 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

The hearing will be livestreamed.

The witnesses will be:

▪ Benjamin Davis, Director of International Affairs, United Steelworkers, Pittsburgh, Pa.

▪ Allan Huttema, Chairman, Northwest Dairy Association/Darigold Board of Directors, Parma, Idaho

▪ Michelle McMurry-Heath, president and CEO, Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Washington, D.C.

▪ Beth Lowell, deputy vice president, U.S. Campaigns, Oceana, Washington, D.C.

–The Hagstrom Report