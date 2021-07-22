Senate Finance sets hearing on USMCA
Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced a hearing on Tuesday, July 27, to review the implementation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
The hearing, titled “Implementation and Enforcement of the United States – Mexico — Canada Agreement: One Year After Entry into Force,” will take place at 9:30 a.m. in Room 215 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building.
The hearing will be livestreamed.
The witnesses will be:
▪ Benjamin Davis, Director of International Affairs, United Steelworkers, Pittsburgh, Pa.
▪ Allan Huttema, Chairman, Northwest Dairy Association/Darigold Board of Directors, Parma, Idaho
▪ Michelle McMurry-Heath, president and CEO, Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Washington, D.C.
▪ Beth Lowell, deputy vice president, U.S. Campaigns, Oceana, Washington, D.C.
–The Hagstrom Report
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Senate Finance sets hearing on USMCA
Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced a hearing on Tuesday, July 27, to review the implementation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.