Senate Finance to vote today on farmland owner Bessent

The Senate Finance Committee was scheduled to meet Jan. 22, 2025, to vote on the nomination of Scott Bessent, President Biden’s nominee to be Treasury secretary.The vote is scheduled at 10:15 a.m. in Room 215 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building.Bessent was well received at the Senate Finance confirmation hearing last week. Bessent owns farmland in North Dakota, which he has said he will sell to avoid conflicts of interest. Last week during the confirmation hearing, Bessent said, “I may be one of the few Treasury secretary nominees in recent periods who occasionally listens to farm radio” on satellite radio, Axios noted in a report.

Scott Bessent image-24

–The Hagstrom Report