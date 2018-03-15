Senate Foreign Relations holds hearing on food security

Matthew Nims, acting director for the Agency for International Development Office of Food for Peace, and leaders of organizations that make use of U.S. food aid, testified today before the Senate Foreign Relations Multilateral International Development, Multilateral Institutions, and International Economic, Energy, and Environmental Policy Subcommittee.

Nims did not directly address the Trump administration's budget request to reduce food aid but said USAID is "helping to implement the president's goal of lessening the burden on the United States to respond by urging other donors, including non-traditional donors, to increase their share of funding for humanitarian assistance. The United States will also continue to challenge international and non-governmental relief organizations to become more efficient and effective in order to make U.S. taxpayer dollars go farther by maximizing the benefit to recipients of assistance."

–The Hagstrom Report