Senate passes resolution to stop imports of Paraguayan beef

The Senate today passed a resolution to stop the importation of Paraguayan beef into the United States.The vote was 70 to 25 on the resolution sponsored by Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., to nullify the final rule issued by the Agriculture Department’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) titled Importation of Fresh Beef From Paraguay and published on November 14, 2023.

The final rule allows for the importation of fresh (chilled or frozen) beef from Paraguay into the United States under certain conditions.

Tester and Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., have been at odds with the Biden administration over the issue.

“President Biden butchered this decision,” said Tester. “By cutting corners to resume beef imports from a country with a recent history of foot and mouth disease, the Biden administration is jeopardizing our food supply and giving Montana consumers and producers a raw deal.”

“We cannot allow beef imports from Paraguay until we have data that shows they are meeting same high animal health standards as American ranchers, and I’m proud to have secured overwhelming bipartisan support in the Senate to force the Biden administration to reverse course,” Tester said.

“South Dakota is known for having high quality beef produced by hard-working farmers and ranchers across the state,” said Rounds.

“We have very high standards regarding the quality of our beef. Unfortunately, Paraguay does not have the same history of enforcing health and safety standards that we do.”

“Our inspectors haven’t been to Paraguay in 10 years. Consumers deserve to have a high degree of confidence in the quality and safety of beef they want to serve their families. There is more work that needs to done with Paraguay before introducing their beef in American markets. Filing this resolution has been a bipartisan effort to protect American consumers while standing up for our producers,” Rounds said.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association praised passage of the resolution.

“We are greatly concerned that the U.S. government relied on 9-year-old data and site visits from 2008 and 2014 to justify access for Paraguayan beef imports” said NCBA Executive Director of Government Affairs Kent Bacus.

“We should never rely on old information to make important decisions that could put the health and safety of the U.S. cattle herd at risk. NCBA has maintained from the beginning that USDA should not have proceeded with this rule without current information to accurately assess Paraguay’s ability to meet our strong animal health standards.”We are extremely appreciative of the Senate demonstrating strong bipartisan support to block this rule, and we urge the House to advance this legislation as soon as possible,” Bacus said.NCBA added. “The legislation passed by the Senate today is a joint resolution that would block USDA’s rule under the Congressional Review Act (CRA).”

“The CRA is a tool Congress can use to overturn regulations from federal agencies. Legislation under the CRA must be voted on by both the House of Representatives and the Senate and be signed into law by the president. Having passed the Senate, this legislation now goes to the House for further consideration. NCBA urges the House to vote in favor of this legislation and send it to the president’s desk.”

In a news release, Tester noted that the resolution was also supported by the United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA), R-CALF USA, Livestock Marketing Association, National Farmers Union, Montana Farmers Union, Montana Stockgrowers Association, and the Montana Farm Bureau Federation.

