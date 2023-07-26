Senate Passes Rounds Amendment to Ban China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from Buying American Farmland and Agricultural Businesses

Prohibit China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing U.S. farmland and agricultural companies.

Add the Secretary of Agriculture as an ex officio member of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to consider agriculture needs when making determinations affecting our national security.

Require the president to submit a report to Congress on any waiver granted to a prohibited country. Specifically, Rounds’ amendment would:

WASHINGTON – The United States Senate passed an amendment offered by U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) that bans foreign adversaries from purchasing American farmland and agricultural businesses. The amendment, Rounds 813, will be included in the Senate version of the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The amendment passed by a vote 91-7.

“China and Russia are our near-peer adversaries and North Korea and Iran are no friends of the United States,” said Rounds. “These four adversaries view America as their top competitor and only wish to gain advantage and opportunities to surveil our nation’s capabilities and resources. This commonsense provision will make our homeland more secure. I am pleased this amendment was included in this year’s NDAA, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to move this legislation across the finish line.”

According to a Forbes article, “China owns roughly 384,000 acres of U.S. agricultural land, according to a 2021 report from the Department of Agriculture. Of that, 195,000 acres, worth almost $2 billion when purchased, are owned by 85 Chinese investors, which could be individuals, companies or the government. The other 189,000 acres were worth $235 million when purchased and are owned by 62 U.S. corporations with Chinese shareholders.”

The Forbes story also reports these top international investors into US agricultural land:

Countries Who Own The Most Acres U.S. Agricultural Land

Canada (12,845,000 acres) Netherlands (4,875,000) Italy (2,703,000) United Kingdom (2,538,000) Germany (2,269,000) Portugal (1,483,000) France (1,316,000) Denmark (856,000) Luxembourg (802,000) Ireland (760,000)

