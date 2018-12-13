Senator Daines receives Friend of Farm Bureau Award

Montana Senator Steve Daines was presented with a national Friend of Farm Bureau Award December 13 at his office in Washington, D.C.

The American Farm Bureau Federation's Friend of Farm Bureau is given each Congress to individuals who have: supported Farm Bureau policy as shown by their voting records; were nominated by their respective state Farm Bureau; and were approved by the American Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors. The voting records of the 115th Congress are based on priority issues selected by the AFBF board.

"While the economic landscape of our state continues to evolve and change, agriculture remains our number-one economic driver," noted Senator Daines. "It is vitally important to our nation's security that we can feed ourselves and the rest of the world. Since coming to Congress, I have had the pleasure of working with the Montana Farm Bureau on issues ranging from water to trade to disaster relief to federal regulations. We continue to work together to ensure that Montana's agriculture economy remains strong for generations to come. I thank the Farm Bureau for this tremendous honor, and for their hard work on behalf of all Montanans."

MFBF President Hans McPherson said, "Senator Daines is always willing to meet with us and even though he doesn't have an agricultural background, he pays attention to what Farm Bureau says and needs. His voting record frequently tracks Farm Bureau policy. Senator Daines is like having a brother in the Senate."

MFBF's Director of National Affairs Nicole Rolf has worked extensively with Senator Daines and his staff. She added, "Senator Daines is a true friend to Montana's farmers and ranchers and we sincerely appreciate the work he does in Washington, D.C. With this being a Farm Bill year, it was especially impactful having him serve on the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee, representing Montana's interest in this important bill, as well as many others. Senator Daines has been a champion for trade, regulatory and tax reform, all things that were priority issues for our members during the 115th Congress."

Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte received the Friend of Farm Bureau Award in October. The first recipients of the "Friend of Farm Bureau" awards were announced in September 1996. The awards have been presented every other September thereafter near the end of subsequent congresses.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation