Senator Sasse talks trade with Canadian Ambassador

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse met with David MacNaughton, Canadian Ambassador to the United States, to talk about the importance and benefits of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

"Trade is a win-win for Nebraskans and Canadians. Canada and Mexico are Nebraska's largest trading partners, and that means NAFTA is a good deal for our state. We need to make sure we have markets that let Nebraskans keep feeding the world. I'm committed to trade, the Ambassador is committed to trade, and Nebraska thrives with trade."

"I told Ambassador MacNaughton that maple syrup may be good for breakfast but Nebraska beef is great for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Joking or not, these are just undeniable facts."

–Senator Sasse