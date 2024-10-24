Senator Tim Johnson dies

Former US Senator Tim Johnson (D-S.D) died Oct. 8, 2024.

Johnson is remembered as a moderate in his party, and the last democrat to hold a congressional office representing South Dakota.

Johnson carried the country of origin labeling issue for the cattle industry and was instrumental in its passage.

Johnson served five terms as a United States Representative from 1987 to 1997 and then served three terms as a U.S. Senator from 1997 until 2015.

Johnson’s funeral service was Friday, October 18 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, reported Dakota News Now.

–Staff Report