Senators introduce bill to prohibit land sales to Iran, North Korea, China, Russia
|Sens. Mike Braun, R-Ind., Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Wednesday introduced the Protecting America’s Agricultural Land from Foreign Harm Act, which would prohibit the sale of U.S. agricultural land to any individual or entity tied to the governments of Iran, North Korea, China, or Russia.“
The surge of foreign-owned agricultural land in the U.S. demonstrates the need to keep our top foreign adversaries out of our agricultural supply chains,” Tuberville said in a news release. “We must increase federal oversight of foreign investments in agricultural land, especially from Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran. Our food and national security must be prioritized and protected from bad actors. I’m proud to support this legislation to safeguard our agricultural industry and national interests.”
In a series of articles, Fox News noted both the federal and state efforts to stop Iran, North Korea, China and Russia from buying U.S. farmland.
–The Hagstrom Report