Senators write opposing RIN cap to Trump

Sens. John Thune, R-S.D.; Deb Fischer, R-Neb.; Charles Grassley, R-Iowa; Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; and Roy Blunt, R-Mo., on Thursday wrote President Donald Trump again stating their opposition to any cap on the price of the Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) that underlie the Renewable Fuel Standard.

Sources have told The Hagstrom Report that discussions have been continuing among the White House, the Agriculture Department, the Environmental Protection Agency and the oil and biofuels industries over conflicts about the RFS, but that no White House meeting has been rescheduled since one last Monday was canceled.

–The Hagstrom Report