Sept. and Oct. wild horse and burro events in Wyoming

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Bureau of Land Management Wyoming announces wild horse and burro adoptions occurring in Sept. and Oct. Untrained animals will be offered to qualified adopters at the following in-person adoptions for a $125 minimum fee:

*No adoption, tour still available – Sept. 6, Wind River Wild Horse Ranch Day: Wind River Ranch hosted event to learn about the adoption process, view the horses, and tour the Wind River Ranch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wind River Ranch hosted event to learn about the adoption process, view the horses, and tour the Wind River Ranch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. *No adoption, Friday event open – Sept. 12, Wyoming Honor Farm: Wyoming Honor Farm hosted event for viewing horses and burros and their training progress, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wyoming Honor Farm hosted event for viewing horses and burros and their training progress, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 27, Deerwood Ranch: approximately 20 wild horses will be available for adoption or sale. Event opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 3 p.m.

approximately 20 wild horses will be available for adoption or sale. Event opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 3 p.m. Oct. 18, Wheatland Off Range Corral: up to 30 wild horses will be available for adoption or sale. Gates open at 8 a.m., with the live competitive auction beginning at 9 a.m. Animals not placed during the auction will be available first come, first served, starting at the $125 minimum fee, until 12 p.m.

Each of the wild horses and burros available for adoption have been removed from overpopulated herds roaming Western public rangelands.

For information on all events and locations, visit Wild Horse and Burro Events , blm.gov/whb/events , or contact the national information center at 866-468-7826 or wildhorse@blm.gov .

Stay updated on BLM Wyoming by following us on Facebook and X .

–BLM