September wild horse and burro adoption events in Wyoming, Nebraska

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Bureau of Land Management Wyoming and partners will host four wild horse and burro adoptions in September. Trained and untrained animals will be offered to qualified adopters at the following in-person adoptions for a $125 minimum fee:

September 7, Wind River Wild Horse Ranch Public Off-Range Pasture : approximately 20 untrained horses will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the public off-range pasture near Lander. Untrained burros may also be available. Take a free wagon tour to view the resident wild horses until 1 p.m.

September 13-14, Wyoming Honor Farm : trained animals can be previewed on Friday, 1-3:30 p.m. Gates open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, competitive auction begins at 10:30. Animals will include approximately 30 saddle-started horses, 8 halter-started horses, and 8 pack-trained burros. To see the available animals, visit our Flickr album at https://www.flickr.com/photos/134389515@N06/albums/ .

September 20, Elm Creek Off-Range Corral , Nebraska: up to 30 untrained horses will be available first come, first served from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Elm Creek Corral is located at 5050 100th Rd., in Elm Creek, Neb.

September 28, Deerwood Ranch Public Off-Range Pasture : approximately 20 untrained horses will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the public off-range pasture near Laramie. Untrained burros may also be available. Enjoy vendors and tours to see the wild horses.

Each of the wild horses and burros available for adoption have been removed from overpopulated herds roaming Western public rangelands.

As part of our efforts to find every horse and burro a good home, the BLM offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. Learn more about the adoption incentive program at blm.gov/whb .

–BLM