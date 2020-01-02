Service to Panhandle ag, Friend of Extension, and esprit de corps recognized by Panhandle Center

Lynn Reuter (right) was presented the Panhandle District Service to Extension Award. Photos courtesy UNL Extension



Nebraska Extension in the Panhandle has recognized Rick Preston, general manager of the Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation District, for Service to Panhandle Agriculture in 2019, and the executive director of the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission, Lynn Reuter, as a 2019 Friend of Nebraska Extension.

Cardinal Farrington, facilities director at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, was saluted for his efforts with the Esprit de Corps Award.

The awards were presented during the Panhandle District holiday celebration dinner in December, which was attended by leadership from the UNL Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, along with faculty and staff from the Panhandle R&E Center.

Rick Preston, Outstanding Service to Panhandle Agriculture Award: Preston was recognized for the grace and professionalism he exhibited last summer following the tunnel collapse that disrupted water deliveries on the Goshen-Gering/Fort Laramie irrigation canal. The nomination recognized the yeoman effort that Preston and the Board of Directors of the Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation District exemplified during this crisis. His efforts to inform irrigation district members, along with his constant work with associated entities to bring resolution to this circumstance, were commendable.

The Outstanding Service to Panhandle Agriculture Award recognizes persons or groups who provide outstanding service to agriculture in western Nebraska. Award criteria include value of work done or cooperation with UNL specialists or educators; leadership in agriculture; community service other than agriculture; and level of impact on Panhandle agriculture.

Lynn Reuter, Panhandle District Service to Extension Award: Reuter was recognized for her willingness to support and help facilitate extension and research endeavors at the Panhandle R&E Center and in the entire 16-county Panhandle Extension District. Her work as executive director of the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission facilitates a positive relationship with the university, and she is always very helpful in strengthening connections between the university and dry bean growers and processors.

The Friend of Panhandle Extension Award recognizes persons or groups whose contributions have furthered Extension activities in the Nebraska Panhandle.

Cardinal Farrington, Panhandle District Esprit de Corps Award: Farrington, the facilities manager at the Panhandle R&E Center in Scottsbluff, was recognized for his willing attitude to serve others and provide for the needs of the Center. In particular he was commended for the effort to remove snow last March following one of the worst blizzards in recent history. He and his facilities crew also have done a remarkable job of freshening up the grounds at the Center, including the arboretum area.

The Esprit de Corps Award is given periodically by Panhandle Research and Extension District to a person who exemplifies the definition of Esprit de Corp which is, “…a feeling of pride, fellowship, and common loyalty shared by the members of a particular group.”

–UNL Extension