Sessions at SD Cattlemen’s convention focus on technology in ranching

SDSU specialists will offer three technology-focused learning sessions at the Cattlemen’s Education Series during the South Dakota Cattlemen’s 2025 Convention and Trade Show in Deadwood this Dec. 2-3.

On Wednesday, Dec. 3, the sessions will focus on “Modern ranching: Where innovation meets tradition.”

The initial session will be led by Jameson Brennan, SDSU Extension Livestock Grazing Specialist, and will focus on cybersecurity considerations within beef cattle production. Brennan will discuss strategies for utilizing technology to potentially enhance profitability, address labor shortages, and increase operational flexibility. This session aims to equip producers with a comprehensive understanding of the cybersecurity risks associated with adopting technology in livestock management.

In his talk, Brennan will outline how to protect operations from cyber threats. Ranchers don’t have to be experts in technology to implement basic cyber practices to mitigate bad actors from gaining access to sensitive data and computer systems. He will provide some real-life experiences and share ways to prevent access.

Logan Vandermark, SDSU Precision Livestock Technology Specialist and colleague of Brennan, explained, “This could range from handling phishing emails that appear in your inbox to real examples of threats specific to the agriculture industry. There are steps we can take to reduce our risk of having information exposed, whether it’s details about your ranch or your personal data. We call it practicing good cyber hygiene. For example, avoid using the same password for your bank account, email, and computer.”

Vandermark said Brennan will share information about an online course through SDSU Extension where folks can learn more through a six-part module on cybersecurity. These sessions will also provide information for cattle producers and row crop producers about practices they can implement to reduce exposure.

The second presentation will examine ways to use EID (Electronic Identification) for enhancing livestock management.

Vandermark shared, “The goal is to leverage identification tags to improve herd data management for operational decision making. Can these EIDs support basic digital decisions based around health monitoring and breeding? For example, how do we practically integrate these into operations with existing systems?

“We will highlight some examples of how we can make quantitative decisions versus qualitative decisions for ranch management,” he said. “An example would be when producers are trying to decide which cows to cull within our herds. Other examples include streamlining vaccination and treatment records or by simply making record keeping a more automated process.”

The last session will be a panel moderated by Krista Ehlert, SDSU Extension and Range Specialist, focusing on virtual fencing and the future of grazing.

Producers, researchers and non-governmental organizations, will join with Ehlert to share their perspectives on virtual fencing. They will discuss where it will fit well into operations and where it may not fit. Vandermark said it could change how people manage livestock.

The group will examine the practical applications of the system and the scientific principles underlying virtual fencing. They will consider how this technology can serve as an effective tool for rangeland stewardship.

“We hope folks will gain an understanding of the opportunities and potential challenges involved with implementing virtual fencing into range cattle production,” Vandermark said. Additional benefits, like improved record keeping and data management, might provide extra insight. The discussions should stimulate conversations about the direction of technology in cattle production on the Northern Great Plains.

These specialists focus on the challenges that are arising with technology integration. It’s a good understanding of where to start from in the sense that technology may address certain management scenarios, but they also open up new challenges to walk through and consider ways to protect operations.

The topic of virtual fencing has been pretty popular among producers and NGOs within the state for two or three years now. Vandermark said folks see a lot of promise in this technology in the sense of what adaptive management can do.

The 2024 USDA APHIS policy states that certain livestock must be tagged to be within compliance. Vandermark said “With this policy in place how do we, as livestock producers, capitalize off their management capabilities to enhance livestock production systems?”

Trailer offers on-hands learning

As part of the Trade Show, SDSU will display its cybersecurity and precision livestock technology trailer. Meant to highlight the education initiative they’ve been working on; the learning lab offers a chance to examine some of the precision tools available.

“We’re not always tied to a research station,” Vandermark said. “We can take this trailer to a ranch to meet with producers for a field day, or to conventions and fairs. To show the system, the team can even put virtual fence collars on a few animals.”

“For me, I learn better by being able to see and touch items rather than sit and listen for 45 minutes in a classroom,” Vandermark said. “In the trailer, people can see the virtual fencing collars, stock tank monitoring devices, GPS tags, and an ID wand. There are some pretty neat rain gauges in there, drones and iPads oriented towards extension programming. The trailer highlights some of the precision tools and what they can do. There are informational handouts that folks can take home to study and learn more about these items.”

“I think this is an excellent opportunity to set realistic expectations about technology integration in cattle production,” he said. “We hope for the best-case scenario possible when integrating technology, but there are always realistic challenges and opportunities. We provide these sessions to shed a little light on where some of these technologies are in terms of readiness for producer adoption.”

Connie Sieh Groop of Frederick is a veteran journalist and writer who has focused on all aspects of the agriculture industry during her career.