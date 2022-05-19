Seven awarded Sioux Empire Livestock Show Exhibitor Scholarships

The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce has awarded Sioux Empire Livestock Show Exhibitor Scholarships to seven students pursuing post-secondary education.

The Sioux Empire Livestock Show Exhibitor Scholarship is given to students who are enrolled in a two- or four-year program for the next academic year, with plans to study in an agriculture-related field. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must have participated in the Chamber’s Sioux Empire Livestock Show as an exhibitor of either cattle, market lamb, market goat or market swine.

A committee of volunteers from the Chamber’s Agribusiness Division reviews applications and selects the scholarship recipients. The 2022 Sioux Empire Livestock Show Exhibitor Scholars are:

• Sheridan Hank, Aledo, IL – Iowa State University to study Agriculture and Rural Policy

• Magen Tol, Canby, MN – South Dakota State University to study Agricultural Communications

• Tyler Loudon, Creston, IA –Oklahoma State University to study Agriculture/Animal Science

• Claire Duch, New London, WI – University of Wisconsin – River Falls to study Agricultural Education

• Matea Gordon, Whitewood, SD – South Dakota State University to study Agricultural Business, Economics and Marketing

• Korbin Leddy, Stockholm, SD – South Dakota State University to study Agricultural Business with a minor in Animal Science.

• Taylor Kelly, Algona, IA –Iowa State University to study Biology (pre-veterinary).

–Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce