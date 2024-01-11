Seward: Thoughts from the chore truck

As the 2023 hunting season comes to a close, I’ve had the chance to welcome several out-of-state hunting parties to my farm. Despite the common ground we share in our pursuits, there’s a tendency for hunters and cattlemen to be pitted against each other. In the fields and pasture where our interests intersect, there’s a delicate dance that, with collaboration, could benefit both parties and the broader community.

The symbiotic relationship between hunters and cattlemen, when carefully nurtured, contributes to ecosystems and local economies. Responsible grazing land management by cattlemen creates diverse habitats, enhancing the hunting experience. In return, guest hunters act as stewards, helping control wildlife populations. However, government intervention in public grounds threatens this balance, jeopardizing the interests of hunters, cattlemen, and the community.

Bureaucratic regulations fail to grasp local nuances, resulting in mismanagement. Restrictive measures undermine the delicate balance hunters and cattlemen strive for. Government policies prioritize blanket solutions, dismissing local knowledge. A collaborative, community-driven approach rooted in mutual respect is needed, allowing hunters and cattlemen to create sustainable land management models.

Working together, they can demonstrate that autonomy in managing shared spaces, free from bureaucratic interference, leads to harmony. This delicate dance between hunters and cattlemen has the potential for a harmonious coexistence that serves the greater good. Initially hesitant to open my farm, I changed my perspective after collaborating with Landtrust, a Montana-based company. Connecting with like-minded individuals, such as Nick, Landtrust’s founder, at the R-CALF convention, revealed shared goals.

Sharing my perspective on agriculture and the cattle business has been beneficial. I often find captive audiences in my bunkhouse, sipping whiskey, discussing the trials of the beef industry. Guests, unaware of the misinformation spread by certain beef associations, are surprised by the truth. In closing, I recommend seizing opportunities to share your land and way of life. You may find unexpected allies and friends in the process. Plus, the checks you cash aren’t too bad either. Happy New Year, everyone. Adam

“I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination” jimmy dean

Adam Seward is a fifth generation farmer and rancher, a former US marine, an Iowa state alum, a husband, a father of 5, manager of a hunting lodge and a land clearing business. He champions responsible agriculture, placing environmental sustainability at the forefront of my practices.