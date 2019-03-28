SFPA: Consider climate change, food in dietary guidelines

The Sustainable Food Policy Alliance (SFPA) – an organization set up by Danone North America, Mars Inc., Nestlé USA, and Unilever United States to influence U.S. food policy – said Wednesday that the next version of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans should reflect concerns about climate change and the idea of food as medicine. (Some of these same groups are the initators of the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef.)

"As four of the nation's largest food companies, we believe that the food industry has a responsibility to support and improve public health and environmental health, and that doing so requires leadership not only from food companies and the food industry, but across the food system," the alliance said in what it calls a framework for the 2020-2025 guidelines.

Some advocates urged officials to take climate change into consideration in the 2015 guidelines on how Americans should eat, but the Obama administration rejected the advice as outside the scope of the guidelines.

The process of writing the 2020 guidelines has just begun. The Trump administration has appointed members of the Dietary Guidelines advisory committee, and public meetings will be held. Final decisions on the guidelines will be made by the Agriculture and Health and Human Services secretaries.

The four companies are well known for having dropped their membership in the Grocery Manufacturers Association and forming their own organization to emphasize healthy eating and a commitment to transparency in labeling.