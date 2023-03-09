Shaggy Meadows Red Angus
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: March 4, 2023
Location: Sale held at the farm, Marion, SD
Auctioneer: Dan Koupal
Sales Manager:
Marlow Cattle Services, LLC
Averages:
32 Yearling Red Angus Bulls avg. $6,710
2 Yearling Red Angus Heifers avg. $11,000
Shaggy Meadows Red Angus, Jared and Michelle Dick and their young family held their annual production sale at the farm near Marion, SD, on a beautiful sunny day. Great day for a sale considering all the weather in recent days. This was a smaller offering of bulls, but excellent in quality. This is an operation to keep your eyes on in the future as they expand and keep growing.
Top bulls were:
Lot 8, SHAG Dominion 230, 1/31/2022 son of Red U2 Dominion x Red SSS Pay Back 435C to Duff Cattle Co., Hobart, OK for $18,500.
Lot 1, SHAG Restore 202, 1/10/2022 son of SHAG Recharge 010 x OCC Prototype 847P to Severence Red Angus, Ryder, ND for $16,000.
Lot 4, SHAG Recharge 207, 1/12/2022 son of SHAG Recharge 010 x OCC Prototype 847P to Namken Red Angus, Lake Norden, SD for $13,000.
Lot 13, SHAG Amped 215, 1/21/2022 son of ARO Mr. 906 x Red Flying K Max 159Y to W Sunrise Angus, Lundbreck, AB, CA for $13,000.
Lot 6, SHAG Outsider 237, 2/6/2022 son of SHAG Recharge 010 x OCC Prototype 847P to Neal Ammon, Newport, NE for $11,000.
The top heifer was lot 43, SHAG Anasco 210, 1/15/2022 daughter of DUFF Redwood 1941 x Red SSS Pay Back 435C to Triple SSS Red Angus, Calgary, AB, CA for $14,000.