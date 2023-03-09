 Shaggy Meadows Red Angus | TSLN.com
Shaggy Meadows Red Angus

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 4, 2023

Location: Sale held at the farm, Marion, SD

Auctioneer: Dan Koupal

Sales Manager:
Marlow Cattle Services, LLC

Averages:
32 Yearling Red Angus Bulls avg. $6,710
2 Yearling Red Angus Heifers avg. $11,000


Shaggy Meadows Red Angus, Jared and Michelle Dick and their young family held their annual production sale at the farm near Marion, SD, on a beautiful sunny day. Great day for a sale considering all the weather in recent days. This was a smaller offering of bulls, but excellent in quality. This is an operation to keep your eyes on in the future as they expand and keep growing. 

Top bulls were:
Lot 8, SHAG Dominion 230, 1/31/2022 son of Red U2 Dominion x Red SSS Pay Back 435C to Duff Cattle Co., Hobart, OK for $18,500. 

Lot 1, SHAG Restore 202, 1/10/2022 son of SHAG Recharge 010 x OCC Prototype 847P to Severence Red Angus, Ryder, ND for $16,000. 

Lot 4, SHAG Recharge 207, 1/12/2022 son of SHAG Recharge 010 x OCC Prototype 847P to Namken Red Angus, Lake Norden, SD for $13,000. 

Lot 13, SHAG Amped 215, 1/21/2022 son of ARO Mr. 906 x Red Flying K Max 159Y to W Sunrise Angus, Lundbreck, AB, CA for $13,000. 

Lot 6, SHAG Outsider 237, 2/6/2022 son of SHAG Recharge 010 x OCC Prototype 847P to Neal Ammon, Newport, NE for $11,000. 

The top heifer was lot 43, SHAG Anasco 210, 1/15/2022 daughter of DUFF Redwood 1941 x Red SSS Pay Back 435C to Triple SSS Red Angus, Calgary, AB, CA for $14,000.

Jared Dick and daughter Charli lead the Pledge of Allegiance with Dan Koupal and Mike Marlow.
Looking over the bulls at Shaggy Meadow Red Angus sale.



Mike Muller, Wakefield, NE got a couple Shaggy Meadow Red Angus bulls.
Jarrod Kramer, Freeman, SD. Shaggy Meadow Red Angus bull buyer.
News
