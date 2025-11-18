Shaping Future Advocates: South Dakota Cattlemen’s Leadership Academy Participants Reflect as Inaugural Year Wraps Up

When the first class of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association (SDCA) Leadership Academy (CLA) came together in early 2025, participants quickly realized they were part of something different. For two Class I participants, Maria Buus of Canova and Trevor Johnson of Centerville, the academy delivered what they believe South Dakota cattle producers and industry professionals need today: broad education, exposure, meaningful relationships and a stronger voice for beef.

“Like many industries, SDCA seeks to invest in and mentor the next generation of leaders,” said SDCA Executive Director Taya Runyan. “There are many excellent leadership programs, so the board was intentional about offering a program that was different, one that could complement, not compete, with other programs.”



The inaugural class was announced at the 76th SDCA Annual Convention and Trade Show in December 2024, marking the start of a yearlong experience centered on leadership, communication and understanding the full scope of the cattle industry.



“The goal is to empower leaders and give them the tools to confidently talk about industry issues to fellow producers, consumers and decision makers,” Runyan said.

The CLA meets six times over the course of the yearlong program, including four seminars held in different regions of the state, participation in the SDCA Annual Convention and policy process as well as the SDCA Day at the Capitol during the legislative session. Each seminar includes a leadership session as well as hands on industry exposure which provides networking and collaboration with fellow professionals, industry influencers and potential mentors. Through these connections, participants can expand their professional network, exchange best practices and explore collaborative opportunities to address industry-wide challenges. Classroom instruction is paired with practical exercises to participants can apply what they have learned. Finally, communication is a keystone to the program. Participants sharpened their interview skills with radio and print opportunities, and developed social media strategies.



The first year of the program brought together a mix of established and new seedstock and commercial producers, feedlot operators, industry professionals and young leaders.



“We had an incredible group of participants from different backgrounds,” Runyan said. “Because the cattle industry is so diverse, some may not be as familiar with other segments of the industry beyond their own operations. The various tours through the program are intended to expose participants to both east and west river operations, processing, community outreach and more.”

Eric Jennings, SDCA past president and chair of the CLA steering committee, said that exposing participants to the entire supply chain is a core objective.



“Our leaders in agriculture need to understand the entire industry and how the different segments need to function together,” Jennings said. “By understanding the needs, challenges and opportunities of each segment, our class participants will be better able to advocate for the whole industry.”



Jennings said today’s advocates must be equipped with broad industry knowledge, strong communication skills, and experience speaking with elected officials and the public.



“We are moving away from people who have a knowledge of and a connection to agriculture,” he said. “Being able to effectively advocate for agriculture with our elected officials and communicate our story with the public is more important than ever before.”

Watching the class grow has been one of the highlights.

“At the first seminar, they were a little nervous and unfamiliar with each other, but by the fall, they were confident, working well as teams and excited to put to use what they’d learned,” he said. “Individually, they’ve taken on new leadership roles within their communities and professions. Our executive director and her team have done a phenomenal job of taking our program objectives and developing a curriculum to accomplish those objectives. We haven’t even completed the first class yet, but we couldn’t have asked for a more successful first year or a better class to work with.”

Maria Buus, Class I participant

For Maria Buus, co-owner of Horizon View Farms, a registered seedstock operation near Canova, the CLA has provided a balanced opportunity for growth during a very full season of life. Her husband, Colton, is also part of the inaugural academy class.

With four children and both parents active in the operation, adding new commitments isn’t always easy.

“It had been several years since either of us had participated in a leadership program,” she said. “With both parents being gone from the operation, you have to be a little choosy about what you can do. This looked like something we could feasibly do and would be worth the time and effort.”

Buus has appreciated the mix of learning styles. Seminars blended instruction with practical application.

“Each topic has been meaningful,” she said. “It hasn’t just been sitting and listening to a speaker. We’ve had follow-up activities, like writing an op-ed that was reviewed by a communications coach. For people who don’t prefer just classroom-style learning, the action items are what make it really impactful.”

A highlight for her was touring DemKota Ranch Beef in Aberdeen.

“We went absolutely everywhere, and for me, I don’t know that I’ll ever get another opportunity like that,” she said. “It was fascinating to see their recent expansions and the specialty cuts they were producing.”

Communication became a recurring theme throughout the year, and Buus said it continues to shape how she talks about beef, especially at a time when consumers are actively seeking information.

“At this moment, when beef is such a front-and-center topic, I’m trying to use what we learned to address people’s questions and have good, honest conversations,” she said. “Consumers are ready to engage, and that’s an opportunity for us.”

But perhaps one of the biggest highlights has been the relationships she’s formed with other participants.

“They’ve all been wonderful,” she said. “We’re at different stages in our careers, and we’ve seen each other enough to rely on one another’s advice. It’s been awesome getting to be with this group.”

Buus said the CLA reinforced something she already believed: involvement matters.

“We all understand the importance of having a collective voice,” she said. “When lawmakers in Pierre wonder what cattle producers think, they ask what South Dakota Cattlemen say. Involvement can look different for everyone, but every member brings value.”

Trevor Johnson, Class I participant

For Trevor Johnson, who works alongside his family at Sleepy Hollow Farm just north of Centerville, the CLA felt like a natural next step in a lifetime spent learning the cattle business.

He grew up judging, showing and gaining hands-on experience across the industry, later attending Butler Community College on a livestock judging scholarship and earning an ag business degree from Kansas State University. After broadening his experience in both production and corporate environments, he returned to the family’s registered Hereford, Angus and Simmental operation.

“Through college and the mentors I had, it really hit home that if you want to see change, you need to be part of the change,” he said. “The Cattlemen’s Leadership Academy felt like a great opportunity to learn more about our state cattlemen’s organization, build skills and connect with people who are passionate about making a positive difference.”

One of the most impactful parts of the program for Johnson has been gaining insight into policy and advocacy.

“It really gave me a new appreciation for why it’s important,” he said. “Even if you’re not a lobbyist or someone working on the floor, those of us in production ag still need to be aware of what’s going on and get involved where and how we can.”

Like Buus, he also values the network.

“It’s been a really great first group of members and it’s been really enjoyable to deepen those connections with fellow people in the industry that all are kind of rowing the boat in the same direction,” he said. “Going forward, I’m excited to have that network and be able to call on those people, hopefully work alongside them in the future and make sure the next generation has a voice and is active in this business.”

The program also reinforced the importance of staying involved and engaged.

“As producers, I think it’s pretty easy to get caught up in the day-to-day grind,” he said. “It’s been a good reminder that staying engaged matters. We can make a difference, or at least work alongside people, to promote positive change.”

Looking ahead, Johnson hopes future participants take full advantage of the opportunities in front of them.

“Don’t take for granted the people you get to connect with,” he said. “Be open-minded and soak it all in. There’s something in it for everybody, and it all helps move the industry forward.”

Looking Ahead to the Second Year

With the second class to be announced soon, the foundation laid by the first group is already making an impact. Two Class I members have joined the steering committee, and several others have stepped into new leadership roles locally and statewide.

Runyan said the academy’s first year exceeded expectations.



“Anyone interested in taking their leadership role to the next level is welcome,” Runyan said. “We are grateful to everyone who has had the vision for the program and those who have invested in its success. The program has had great support from community and statewide leaders who have been willing to share their time, expertise and perspective with the class. We are grateful to the SDCA members who contributed to our fundraising campaign, the seminar and session sponsors and our founding partners, South Dakota Corn Utilization Council and Farm Credit Services of America, who invested in the program from the very start.”



Class II participants and the recipient of the 2025 Myron Williams Leadership Award, an award established thanks to the generous contribution from the family of Myron Williams, will be announced during the 2025 Cattlemen’s Convention and Trade Show in Deadwood, Dec. 2-3. The award recipient will join the SDCA leadership team during the Washington, D.C. spring fly-in to meet with agency representatives and members of Congress.

CLA after tour of DemKota Ranch Beef plant (Back L to R: Colton Buus, Riley Casper, Patrick Mahoney, Trevor Johnson, and Mitchell Vander Wal. Front L to R: Maria Buus, Addie Stamps, and Colin Geppert.) Courtesy photos image-34

The first session of CLA became close friends. image-33

East River Operation Tour at Symens Brothers Limousin (Warren Symens) after media training with Bridgette Readel of Lilac Lane Media. image-32

At the consumer outreach event in Sioux Falls, participant Maria Buus, with athletes at Wings Gymnastics. CLA pertnered with Build your Base for “Beef Up your Routine,” that focused on fueling the athletes’ training and athletic performance and recovery with beef. They learned quick, nutritious and delicious ways to keep them strong and routine ready. image-31

he Stockyards Ag Experience was the non-profit of the night. CLA had the chance to volunteer with Stockyards Ag Experience and talk to consumers about beef. (Back L to R: Patrick Mahoney, Mitchell Vander Wal, Colton Buus, Trevor Johnson, Riley Casper. Front L to R: Addie Stamps, Maria Buus, Colin Geppert.) image-30